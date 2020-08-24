172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|fraud-worth-hundreds-of-crores-in-govt-contracts-under-investigation-jk-administration-tells-hc-5746591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fraud worth hundreds of crores in govt contracts under investigation, J&K administration tells HC

As many as 12 treasury officers in Jammu and Kashmir's finance department have been transferred for clearing bills for various works without technical sanction or administrative approval.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has told the High Court that role of various government officers is being investigated by its Anti-Corruption Bureau after projects worth hundreds of crores were “executed without sanction”.

According to a report by The Economic Times, The Union Territory’s administration said government officials were being probed for “fraud in connivance with the contractors” in “hundreds of tenders”. These works are said to be executed between 2010 and 2018.

The J&K government’s fact-finding committee had informed this to the court in May. However, this was only reproduced into the court’s order last week on a petition by a contractor seeking the release of pending dues.

Close

The report suggests that 12 treasury officers in the finance department have been transferred for clearing bills for various works without technical sanction or administrative approval.

“A brief check of the information provided by the field/executing agencies regarding macadamization works executed from 2010-18 in Jammu as well as Kashmir reveal that proposal for accord of administrative approval is shown as submitted to the competent authorities but a copy of the same is not available in the records. This clearly shows works in all probability have been executed without the accord of administrative approval,” the report suggests.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:49 am

#Current Affairs #High Court #India #Jammu and Kashmir

