Fraud worth hundreds of crores in govt contracts under investigation, J&K administration tells HC

As many as 12 treasury officers in Jammu and Kashmir's finance department have been transferred for clearing bills for various works without technical sanction or administrative approval.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has told the High Court that role of various government officers is being investigated by its Anti-Corruption Bureau after projects worth hundreds of crores were “executed without sanction”.
According to a report by The Economic Times, The Union Territory’s administration said government officials were being probed for “fraud in connivance with the contractors” in “hundreds of tenders”. These works are said to be executed between 2010 and 2018.
The J&K government’s fact-finding committee had informed this to the court in May. However, this was only reproduced into the court’s order last week on a petition by a contractor seeking the release of pending dues.
