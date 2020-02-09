App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 05:38 PM IST

Fraud alert! Mumbai police arrests duo duping people at ATMs, seizes 55 cards

Identified as Giasuddin Abu Siddique and Shaizan Abdul Rehman Aagha, the two men reportedly targeted people at ATMs, mostly landing senior citizens as their targets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Two men accused of duping people by replacing their ATM cards and using their personal identiifcation numbers (PINs) to make transactions, were nabbed by the police in Mumbai, as per a report by the Free Press Journal.

Identified as Giasuddin Abu Siddique and Shaizan Abdul Rehman Aagha, the two men reportedly targeted people at ATMs, mostly landing senior citizens as their targets.

The report noted that the men would swiftly replace ATM cards of people on the pretext of helping them. They would then use the stolen ATM cards, whose PINs they would carefully observe while at the kiosks, to fraudulently withdraw cash.

The duo, as per the report, has been involved in such thefts and frauds in different parts of the country, but they have been apprehended in eight cases registered at Kurla, Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi police stations in Mumbai.

Around 55 debit cards were recovered from the two. Another report by the Hindustan Times mentions that there are around 20 cases registered against the two.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #India

