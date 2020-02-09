Fraud alert! Mumbai police arrests duo duping people at ATMs, seizes 55 cards

Two men accused of duping people by replacing their ATM cards and using their personal identiifcation numbers (PINs) to make transactions, were nabbed by the police in Mumbai, as per a report by the Free Press Journal.

Identified as Giasuddin Abu Siddique and Shaizan Abdul Rehman Aagha, the two men reportedly targeted people at ATMs, mostly landing senior citizens as their targets.

The report noted that the men would swiftly replace ATM cards of people on the pretext of helping them. They would then use the stolen ATM cards, whose PINs they would carefully observe while at the kiosks, to fraudulently withdraw cash.

The duo, as per the report, has been involved in such thefts and frauds in different parts of the country, but they have been apprehended in eight cases registered at Kurla, Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi police stations in Mumbai.