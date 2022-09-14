English
    France to work with India on nuclear power plant project: France's foreign minister

    "We have a special partnership between India and France," Catherine Colonna said in New Delhi.

    Reuters
    September 14, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    French President Emmanuel Macron with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file picture)

    France will continue to work with India on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project in the state of Maharashtra, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.

