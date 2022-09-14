France to work with India on nuclear power plant project: France's foreign minister
Reuters
September 14, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file picture)
France will continue to work with India on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project in the state of Maharashtra, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.
"We have a special partnership between India and France," Catherine Colonna said in New Delhi.