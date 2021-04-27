MARKET NEWS

France to supply India with COVID medical aid

The shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.

Reuters
April 27, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Oxygen Tanker

France will supply India with "substantial medical aid" to help the country tackle a huge wave of new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #France #India
first published: Apr 27, 2021 07:57 am

