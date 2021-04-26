MARKET NEWS

France to send oxygen equipment to India to help with COVID crisis

Earlier on Sunday, the European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and said it was seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from Delhi.

Reuters
April 26, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
File image of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Image: Reuters)

France will send oxygen respiratory equipment to India in the coming days to help the country deal with the serious COVID-19 crisis there, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

