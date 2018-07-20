France says Rafale details confidential as Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in Lok Sabha

The French government has responded to allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft.



#BREAKING - The French govt reacts to @RahulGandhi's allegations on Rafale deal, says 2008 agreement binds both India and France to protect information | @maryashakil with the update pic.twitter.com/v589Vm13Zv

According to a CNN News 18 report, Gandhi said in Parliament that a French diplomat told him that there was no clause of secrecy with respect to the deal.

The French government released an official response saying that it got into an agreement with India in 2008 to legally protect classified information provided by the partner as it could affect security and operational capabilities of denfense equipment of India and France.

"Its provisions naturally apply to the intergovernmental agreement concluded on 23 September 2016, concerning the acquisition of 36 Rafale and their armaments. As the President of the Republic (of France) said publicly last March 9... 'In France as in India, when an agreement is very sensitive, we can not reveal all the details'," French authorities said in a release.

Rahul Gandhi claimed in Lok Sabha on July 20 that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had turned back on her promise of disclosing the price details of Rafale fighter aircraft, as she came under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)