App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

France says Rafale details confidential as Rahul Gandhi attacks PM in Lok Sabha

The French government released an official response, saying that it got into an agreement with India in 2008 to legally protect the classified information about deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The French government has responded to allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft.

According to a CNN News 18 report, Gandhi said in Parliament that a French diplomat told him that there was no clause of secrecy with respect to the deal.

The French government released an official response saying that it got into an agreement with India in 2008 to legally protect classified information provided by the partner as it could affect security and operational capabilities of denfense equipment of India and France.

"Its provisions naturally apply to the intergovernmental agreement concluded on 23 September 2016, concerning the acquisition of 36 Rafale and their armaments. As the President of the Republic (of France) said publicly last March 9... 'In France as in India, when an agreement is very sensitive, we can not reveal all the details'," French authorities said in a release.

related news

Rahul Gandhi claimed in Lok Sabha on July 20 that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had turned back on her promise of disclosing the price details of Rafale fighter aircraft, as she came under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.