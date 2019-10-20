App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs pour in Rs 5,072 crore into Indian capital markets in October so far

In the preceding month, FPIs had invested a net Rs 6,557.8 crore in the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused a net sum of Rs 5,072 crore into the Indian capital markets in October so far amid the government's efforts to revive domestic demand.

In the preceding month, FPIs had invested a net Rs 6,557.8 crore in the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

This came following net outflows in July and August.

Close

As per the latest depositories data, foreign investors put in a net sum of Rs 4,970 crore in equities and a net Rs 102 crore in the debt market during October 1-18, taking the cumulative net investment to Rs 5,072 crore.

related news

Reacting to the inflow of funds in October, head of research at Samco Securities, Umesh Mehta said, "The worst seems to be behind us and markets have started to discount the forward looking Budget and revival of consumption."

"The government's efforts to revamp domestic demand by increasing DA, cutting corporate taxes, recapitalisation of PSU banks, strategic disinvestments have all contributed in changing FPIs' stance," he added.

Arun Mantri, technical and derivative analyst at Karvy Stock Broking, said that on the international front, "expectations of a US and China partial trade deal and expectations of positive outcome from Brexit negotiations have triggered a risk-on period."

Regarding the future course of FPI flows, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww, said, "The momentum is expected to continue in the long term as India is a very attractive investment destination with sound fundamentals. The markets are extending gains in the hopes of better quarterly results. Brexit deal, if successful, will bring more confidence to the global investors' sentiments and help boost investment into India."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 10:42 am

tags #FPI #markets

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.