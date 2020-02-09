App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs net buyers in Feb so far; invest Rs 5,177 cr

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) put in Rs 6,350 crore in the debt segment between February 3-7, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign investors remained net buyers in Indian capital markets for a sixth straight month in February, putting in a net amount of Rs 5,177 crore mainly in the debt segment in the month so far, according to depositories data. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) put in Rs 6,350 crore in the debt segment between February 3-7, the data showed.

However, FPIs pulled out Rs 1,172.56 crore from equities during the period, resulting in a total net investment of Rs 5,177.44 crore.

On investment in the debt segment, Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India said that it was “largely on the back of RBI maintaining an accommodative stance in its recent monetary policy review, which leaves room for further rate easing.”

Close

Besides, he also added that markets have been overwhelmed by the spread of novel coronavirus and the impact that it could have on the Chinese economy and global growth.

related news

This would have pushed FPIs to maintain a cautious stance on emerging markets like India until more clarity emerges.

Regarding the future course of FPI flows, Alok Agarwala, head research and advisory, Bajaj Capital, said India could continue to attract FPI inflows as “union budget has announced plenty of measures to attract the foreign capital.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9% to 15%.

Besides, the government also proposed to remove dividend distribution tax (DDT) on companies, and henceforth the tax burden will be shifted to recipients at the applicable rate.

Agarwala also added that once coronavirus gets contained in China, risk-on sentiments will again prevail among the investors and emerging markets including India would continue to attract foreign capital.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 10:25 am

tags #BSE #FPI #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.