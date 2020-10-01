Fourth Kisan Rail train to ply between Nagpur and Delhi

After launching Kisan Rail services last month and seeing the stupendous response, Indian Railways has decided that a fourth train will be added to the service.

"As soon as we get a request for Kisan Rail, we start the service in a day or two. We are getting requests regularly. The farmers have benefitted from this service and will run it as per demand. The fourth Kisan Rail will ply between Nagpur and Delhi," said VK Yadav, CEO and Chairman, Railway Board.

On addition of passenger trains keeping in mind the upcoming festive season, Yadav said they will add more clone trains on a route if needed.

He also said the railways is yet to take any decision related to user charges at railway stations.

Jump in freight revenue

Meanwhile, Indian Railways said it has earned more revenue from freight loading in September compared to last year. The national transporter earned Rs 9,896.86 crore - a jump of 13.54 percent.

For the month of September, freight loading was 102.12 million tonnes - 13.59 million tonnes higher compared to last year's freight loading for the same month.

