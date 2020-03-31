App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fourth COVID-19 death in Punjab as 65-yr-old man succumbs to infection in Chandigarh's PGIMER

A resident of Nayagaon in Punjab's Mohali district with no travel history, the man was admitted to the Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) a week ago after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, health officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 65-year-old man on Tuesday became the latest victim of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to four in the state which has witnessed 41 cases so far.

He was confirmed to be a coronavirus patient a day before.

He was confirmed to be a coronavirus patient a day before.

It is the third coronavirus-related death in the past three days in the state.

"He died around 1 pm, Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh told PTI over the phone.

On Monday, a 42-year-old woman had died at a Patiala hospital. The Ludhiana resident was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after she complained of breathlessness.

On Sunday evening, a 62-year-old coronavirus patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, had succumbed to the infection.

A 70-year-old Nawanshahr resident had died of cardiac arrest on March 18.

A medical report, which came out after his death, revealed that he was suffering from the infection.

Punjab has so far reported 41 coronavirus cases, of which 19 are from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, two from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar and Patiala.

One patient was discharged from the hospital after his second test result came negative.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Punjab

