May 28, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Four yrs of Modi govt depressing: Sharad Yadav

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav today termed the four years of the Modi government "depressing", and said only dreams were shown and speeches heard but nothing concrete happened on the ground.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav today termed the four years of the Modi government "depressing", and said only dreams were shown and speeches heard but nothing concrete happened on the ground. "This government has failed on all fronts. The country is passing through a difficult and depressing period," he said in a statement.

It has also failed in providing the safety to women and in protecting the rights of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities, Yadav alleged.

"The ruling party before coming to power, made big promises such as employment to two crore youths every year, remunerative prices to farmers, bringing home back black money stashed abroad and eradication of corruption. None of its promises have been fulfilled," he said.

Instead, the government took some disastrous decisions like demonetization and hasty implementation of the GST, and forcing Aadhaar on the public, Yadav said.

He also targeted the government over rising petroleum prices and said unless petrol and diesel are brought under the GST, people will continue to bear the brunt of the high prices.

It has also become a routine for education institutes to witness caste and communal violence, something that never happened earlier, he alleged.

