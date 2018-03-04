App
Mar 04, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Four tourism circuit projects on anvil for Kerala: Official

Of the total Rs 1,700 crore set aside for the tourism sector in this year's union budget, Rs 1,000 crore was earmarked for 'Swadesi Darshan' programme and Rs 100 crore for the 'Prasad' project, Director General (Tourism) Satyajeet Rajan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is actively considering four new tourism circuit projects in Kerala including one linking various places associated with 20th century social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, a top official said.

He was talking to reporters here after a meeting with state Tourism Department officials about the progress of various projects. Four projects of Kerala are in pipeline under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, he said.

They include Malanadu-Malabar Cruise tourism, the circuit connecting places associated with Sree Narayana Guru, Athirappally-Malayattoor-Kalady-Kodanadu and the Nila rural development circuit, he added.

Rajan also said the state was asked to rework on the proposals for Malanadu-Malabar cruise tourism project and the one linking places associated with Narayana Guru, he said.

Work on Rs 90 crore Pathanamthitta-Gavi-Vagamon-Thekkady eco-tourism project and the Rs 192 crore-worth spiritual circuits involving Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple and Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple would be completed before June, he added.

