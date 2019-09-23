App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Four Supreme Court judges take oath of office

The appointment of the four judges takes the number of judges in the apex court to the total sanctioned strength of 34.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four new Supreme Court judges took oath of office on Monday, taking the total strength of judges in the apex court to 34. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi administered oath of office and secrecy to justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy in a simple function in courtroom one.

The appointment of the four judges takes the number of judges in the apex court to the total sanctioned strength of 34.

Justices Murari and Bhat headed the Punjab and Haryana and Rajasthan high courts respectively.

Justices Ramasubramanian and Roy headed the Himachal Pradesh and Kerala high courts respectively.

The Centre had on Wednesday cleared the names of the four high court chief justices, who were recommended by the apex court Collegium on August 30 for elevation as apex court judges.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.