Four students in Delhi attacked with a knife outside school

Three out of the four have sustained minor injuries while one student was admitted to the hospital but is out of danger now, the Delhi Police informed.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: ANI)

Four students studying in Class 10 were attacked with a knife outside a school in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 on December 11. The Delhi police informed that the four students were attacked allegedly after a brawl with students of another school.

Three out of the four have sustained minor injuries while one student was admitted to the hospital but is out of danger now, the Delhi Police stated, reported news agency ANI.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since December 2, once again, owing to harmful levels of air pollution in the city. All though the government had ordered for schools to reopen on November 29, the Supreme Court pulled up the government for resuming classes even though the pollution levels hadn't reduced. Hence on December 2, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the closure of all schools in Delhi until further orders.

Schools in Delhi have been shut four separate times since March last year – twice owing to concerns over Covid-19, and twice in less than three weeks because of the pollution.
