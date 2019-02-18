Present
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Four soldiers killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.

Defence sources said four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in the encounter.

A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far. The area is under cordon and the operation is still on.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama #soldiers

