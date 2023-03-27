Four SAIL projects worth Rs 2,338 crore face delays: Steel minister

SAIL is also rebuilding coke oven battery -2 (COB-2) along with augmenting coke handling and gas handling facility with an investment of about Rs 434 crore at its Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and rebuilding COB-7 & 8 at Rs 625 crore at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Four projects of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) worth Rs 2,338 crore are facing delay due to reasons like delayed placement of orders and supply of materials/equipment, Parliament was informed on Monday.

However, there is no cost overrun in these projects, Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said in a reply to Rajya Sabha.

As per the information provided by the minister, SAIL is executing a project of the modification in the washing circuit of CSW plant of Dalli mines at Rs 168 crore in Chhattisgarh and another project is installation of a new sinter plant with an investment of Rs 1,111 crore at its Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

SAIL is also rebuilding coke oven battery -2 (COB-2) along with augmenting coke handling and gas handling facility with an investment of about Rs 434 crore at its Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and rebuilding COB-7 & 8 at Rs 625 crore at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, he said.

"There is delay in projects...mainly on account of poor performance of contractors/ sub-contractors, poor mobilisation of resources by the contractors, delay in placement of orders and supply of materials/equipment, etc. However, there is no cost overrun," Schinda told the Upper House.