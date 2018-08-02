Four out of five best-governed states in India are not ruled by BJP: Study

A recent report in IndiaSpend suggests that four out of five best-governed states in India are not ruled by the BJP.

The BJP governs 18 out of the 29 states, which is home to nearly 63 percent of the country’s population. However, the only BJP-ruled state that made it to the top five was Himachal Pradesh.

The report was based on the public affairs index (PAI) 2018 developed by Public Affairs Centre (PAC), a Bengaluru-based think tank. PAC evaluated state governance using 10 broad themes, 30 focus subjects and 100 indicators, according to its website. These include law and order, economic freedom, transparency, environment and so on.

The top five states according to the study are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, in that order. Of these, Kerala is governed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, Tamil Nadu by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telangana by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Karnataka by a Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine.

This comes in even as the BJP had promised holistic approach towards development and tackling concerns of price rise, corruption, black money and policy paralysis.

While the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been on the top since the past two years, experts feel that the absence of BJP is not necessarily the cause for this, and that this could be attributed to mobilization of SCs and OBCs in these states. According to experts, enlightened or politically aware citizens put pressure on governments to perform better.

However, BJP-ruled states have performed well as far as economic freedom is concerned. PAC defines economic freedom as efforts taken up by the state governments to improve business environment in their corresponding states. Gujarat has topped this list followed by Maharashtra.

As far as managing crime is concerned, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on top of the list, whereas BJP-ruled states Haryana and Jharkhand rank on bottom of the list.

The national capital of Delhi, which is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), barring a few exceptions, was ranked last on transparency and accountability as well as environment.

Transparency and accountability included indicators such as services provided under the e-governance plan, anti-corruption cases disposed as a percentage of total cases registered, and social auditing under MNREGA.

As far as environment is concerned, India has fared poorly on a global scale and is now among the bottom five countries on the Environmental Performance Index 2018.