you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Four militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on June 7 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. The militants were killed at Panjran in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the operation, which began in evening on June 6, was over.

The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.

On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about presence of the militants there.

A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:05 am

tags #defence #India

