Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said.

It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

"A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress "Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said. The details of the incident are not immediately known.

Punjab police have ruled out a terror angle in this incident. Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over the phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident". ANI reported earlier that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News