Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
    Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said.

    It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

    "A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

    It said search operations are in progress "Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said.  The details of the incident are not immediately known.

    (With PTI inputs)

