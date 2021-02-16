Four Indians infected with South Africa strain of coronavirus, one with Brazil strain

Source: AP

Four persons in India have been infected with the South Africa strain of coronavirus, the Government of India said on February 16. Additionally, one person has been detected with the Brazil strain of the novel coronavirus.

The Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research said: “In India, the South African strain of covid-19 has been detected in 4 returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined.”

He informed that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) is trying to isolate and culture the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV2 at the moment.

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava added: “ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2.”

“A case of Brazil variant of SAS-CoV-2 detected in the first week of Feb. Virus strain successfully isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune. Experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway. South African and Brazilian variants are different from the UK variant,” Dr Bhargava said.

Speaking about the UK variant of COVID-19, he said: “Today we have 187 UK variant patients. All confirmed cases are quarantined and treated. Their contacts have been isolated and tested. Neutralisation potential with UK variant of the virus is there with the vaccine that we have.”

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said: “We have done disembarkations and mandatory RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from the United Kingdom. Genome sequencing of those who have tested positive is being done. This is a good strategy. I hope we follow a similar strategy for flights coming in from South Africa and Brazil.”