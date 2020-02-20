App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 01:55 PM IST

Four high-end hotel in Mumbai get 'LeT' threat mail

Hotel Leela, Hotel Princess, Hotel Park and Hotel Ramada Inn received the threat mails, following which they were thoroughly checked.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Four high-end hotels in Mumbai received threat e-mail on February 19, with its sender claiming to be a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a police official said.

Hotel Leela, Hotel Princess, Hotel Park and Hotel Ramada Inn received the threat mails, following which they were thoroughly checked. However, nothing suspicious was found during the check, the official said.

"After the police were told about the threat mails, security was beefed up at these hotels. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the hotels, but nothing suspicious was found in them," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok said, "The anti-sabotage check of these hotels was conducted in the presence of the local police. But nothing suspicious was found there."

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 01:52 pm

