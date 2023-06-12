English
    Four feared drowned off Juhu beach in Mumbai, two rescued

    The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, where six people had ventured into the sea around 5.30 pm.

    PTI
    June 12, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST
    Four persons are feared drowned and two were rescued after a group of people ventured into the rough seas at Juhu here on Monday, a civic official said.

    The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, where six people had ventured into the sea around 5.30 pm, he said.

    People in the vicinity rescued two of them, while four others are still missing and a search operation is underway for them, the official said.

    The fire brigade, police, BMC ward staff and ambulances have been mobilised to the scene, he said.

    The civic authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions witnessed ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' off Gujarat coast on June 15.

