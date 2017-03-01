App
May 21, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Four coaches of Vizag-Delhi superfast express catch fire in Gwalior

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. No casualties have been reported yet.

Four coaches of the Andhra Pradesh Superfast AC Express caught fire near Birla Nagar Nagar in Gwalior on Monday. The train was on its way from Vizag to Delhi.

The fire engulfed started from a coach and quickly engulfed the adjacent coaches of the train (22415). Sources said a short-circuit may have led to the fire but investigations are still on to determine the exact cause.

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #Gwalior #India

