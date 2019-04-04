Four BSF jawans martyred in encounter with Maoists at Kanker, Chhattisgarh

Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district, police told PTI.

This is the second such attack in 20 days. On March 18, a Naxal attack had killed one CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada and injured at least six.

This is a developing story. More details waited.