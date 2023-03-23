 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four big states told to speed up work of providing potable tap water to rural homes: Jal Shakti Secretary

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

In an exclusive interview to News18, jal shakti secretary Vini Mahajan said the states were asked to complete all pending work related to allotment of tenders and awarding projects by April.

The scorching summer not far away and with water woes in sight, the jal shakti ministry has directed four big states to speed up the work of providing potable tap water connections to all rural households. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Rajasthan are the only states, where less than 40 percent rural households have received tap water supply.

“We have crossed the 59% mark nationally. It is just these four states that are still below 40% coverage. But now they are also rapidly moving ahead," Mahajan said, detailing the progress made under the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, the deadline for which is 2024.

While Uttar Pradesh has connected 34 percent rural households with potable tap water, it is 31.5 percent in West Bengal, 34.5 percent in Rajasthan and 32.7 percent in Jharkhand. The states, however, have made heady progress in the last few months but there are districts where implementation is as low as 10 percent.