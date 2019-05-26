App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Former village head, considered close aide of Smriti Irani, shot dead in Amethi

Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A close aide of Smriti Irani, the newly elected MP from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by two men, with police not ruling out the possibility of it being a "political murder".

Surendra Singh (50), a former head of Baraulia village, was shot at around 11.30pm Saturday, said Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram.

He was referred to a Lucknow hospital but he succumbed during treatment, Ram said.

Two suspects have been detained for questioning, police said.

Baraulia was in the news during the general election campaign after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Irani of distributing shoes to the village residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader's main opponent in the constituency.

Irani defeated the Congress president on Amethi seat, for long a Gandhi family bastion.

related news

BJP convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha seat Rajesh Agrahari told PTI, "Considering the fact that the Congress is disappointed, especially after the defeat of its party president in Amethi, a high-level probe should be ordered, and the guilty should be punished."

"Surendra Singh was a popular and active grassroots level leader, and a close aide of MP Smriti Irani. He and other party leaders were actively involved in distribution of shoes," he added.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar did not rule out the possibility of the crime being a political murder. "The incident cannot be ruled out to be a political murder. All aspects are being probed. There can be old enmity as well," the SP said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Smriti Irani #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indi ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.