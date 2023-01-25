Former US diplomat writes how Pakistan planned nuke attack after Balakot strike

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had said that Pakistan was preparing for a nuclear attack after the Balakot surgical strike and India was readying its own escalatory response, according to a book written by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

"In Hanoi, I was awakened to speak with my Indian counterpart. She (Sushma Swaraj) believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike. India, she informed me, was contemplating its own escalation. I asked her to do nothing and give us a minute to sort things out," Pompeo wrote in his book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for America I Love.

Pompeo mentioned in his book that when the incident occurred, he was in Hanoi for the US–North Korea Summit. The diplomat also said that his staff spent the entire night working with both New Delhi and Islamabad to defuse the situation.

Moneycontrol News