App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Union Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma passes away at 79

He was also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Union Minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma (79) passed away on March 27. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.

The veteran leader had served as the Union Communication Minister from 1996 to 1998 in the cabinet of HD Deve Gowda and was appointed the Steel Minister in 2011 during the tenure of Manmohan Singh.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.