Former Union Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma passes away at 79

Former Union Minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma (79) passed away on March 27. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.

The veteran leader had served as the Union Communication Minister from 1996 to 1998 in the cabinet of HD Deve Gowda and was appointed the Steel Minister in 2011 during the tenure of Manmohan Singh.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.