you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former TERI head RK Pachauri dies at 79: Report

He was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi and had undergone a heart surgery at the hospital earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Environmentalist RK Pachauri, who formerly headed The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), died on February 13.

According to an Economic Times report, Pachauri, 79, was suffering from a prolonged cardiac ailment. He was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi and had undergone heart surgery at the hospital earlier.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of R K Pachauri, the founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief," TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said in a statement issued by the TERI.

A source quoted in the report stated that Pachauri had an open-heart surgery but was put on the ventilator.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 10:28 pm

tags #RK Pachauri

