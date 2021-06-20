MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former Tamil Nadu Minister M Manikandan arrested for allegedly raping Malaysian woman

The Malaysian citizen had complained that Manikandan had promised to marry her and was in a relationship with her for five years and had even forced her to abort.

Moneycontrol News
June 20, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
AIADMK leader M. Manikandan. (Image: IANS)

AIADMK leader M. Manikandan. (Image: IANS)


Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader M Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru on June 20 by the Chennai city police for allegedly raping a Malaysian national after promising to marry her.

Confirming the development, Tamil Nadu Police said, "He was evading arrest after Madras High Court had refused him anticipatory bail."

The anticipatory bail moved by the former minister was rejected by the Madras High Court on June 16 and Manikandan was on the run ever since.

He will be brought to Chennai after obtaining a transition warrant and will be produced before a judicial magistrate court, according to a statement of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The court while rejecting the anticipatory bail application had noted that the charges against him were serious and that he could tamper with the evidence given the fact that he was holding a powerful post in the state of Tamil Nadu as a minister.

Close

Related stories

The Malaysian citizen had complained that Manikandan had promised to marry her and was in a relationship with her for five years and had even forced her to abort.

Police had registered a case against the former minister for cheating, rape, causing miscarriage, hurt and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. Manikandan was also charged under 67(a) of the Information Technology Act that relates to publishing sexually explicit acts online.

The prosecution charged that the former minister had promised to marry the Malaysian actor after divorcing his wife and had impregnated her thrice. The woman was then working with the Malaysian Tourism Development Organisation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #M. Manikandan #Politics #Tamil Nadu
first published: Jun 20, 2021 11:14 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.