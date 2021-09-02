Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra passes away

Chandan Mitra (File image: ANI)

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away last night in Delhi. He was 65 years old.

His son Kushan Mitra confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while," Kushan tweeted.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP was the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. He had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in July 2018 and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, tweeting: "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, also a member of the TMC, said he lost his "closest friend". He posted a picture of himself with Mitra, which was taken when they were in school.