you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

PTI
File image of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee
File image of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee

There was no change in the condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee and he remains haemodynamically stable and on ventilatory support, the hospital said on August 21.

Doctors attending to him said his vital parameters are being maintained.

According to the doctors, a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

"The medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

The family of the former president has been visiting him at the hospital. His son Abhijit Mukherjee had said that his father's condition is stable and his vital parameters are under control.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pranab Mukherjee

