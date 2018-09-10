App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi Government

Singh made these remarks at an opposition protest against rising fuel prices here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it has done a lot which is not in the interest of the nation and has now crossed all limits.

Singh made these remarks at an opposition protest against rising fuel prices here.

Leaders of various opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi kickstarted Monday the country-wide protest against rising fuel prices from Rajghat as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the party.

Singh also urged opposition parties to shed their differences and unite to save democracy in the country.

Gandhi, soon after his return from the Kailash Mansarovar, reached Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The bandh began after Gandhi offered holy water from the pilgrimage there.
tags #India #Manmohan Singh #Narendra Modi #Politics

