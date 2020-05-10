App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Manmohan Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Manmohan Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.

"All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him said, adding that he was taken to the hospital after he felt "uneasiness".

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

First Published on May 10, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #AIIMS #Current Affairs #former PM #India #Manmohan Singh

