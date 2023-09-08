Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said he would not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday due to health reasons.
The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo on Friday said he has already communicated this to the Union government. "I wish the G20 summit a grand success", he said on 'X', formerly Twitter.
(With PTI inputs)
