Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil in the list of BJP candidates for Maharashtra Council polls

Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and three others figure in the list of BJP candidates for the May 21 Maharashtra Legislative Council poll.

The list was released from Delhi on Friday, state BJP sources said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Gopichand Padalkar, who joined the party on the eve of last year's Lok Sabha polls, also figures in the list.

Senior state BJP leaders Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde don't find a place in the list, which instead has lesser-known faces like Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy