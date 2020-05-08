App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil in the list of BJP candidates for Maharashtra Council polls

Gopichand Padalkar, who joined the party on the eve of last year's Lok Sabha polls, also figures in the list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representative image

Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and three others figure in the list of BJP candidates for the May 21 Maharashtra Legislative Council poll.

The list was released from Delhi on Friday, state BJP sources said.

Gopichand Padalkar, who joined the party on the eve of last year's Lok Sabha polls, also figures in the list.

Senior state BJP leaders Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde don't find a place in the list, which instead has lesser-known faces like Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics

