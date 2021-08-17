Former Mumbai Police Commissioner goes missing after lookout notice

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has gone missing days after a lookout notice was issued against him in connection with an extortion case.



Singh went missing from his Chandigarh resident and his phone is also switched off, CNN-News18 reported.

The Thane police issued a lookout notice against the senior Maharashtra IPS officer in an extortion case registered at the Thane Nagar Police Station.

A lookout notice is issued to prevent a person from leaving the country.

Besides Singh, who earlier served as the Thane Police Commissioner, the extortion FIR names several other police officers.

These include the then Deputy Commissioner of Police Dipak Deoraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nivrurti Kadam, the then Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, as per a PTI report.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh when he was home minister, had instructed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars in Mumbai.

In July, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against Singh and others named in the case