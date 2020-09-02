Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli dies after falling into gorge while trekking

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli died on September 1 after falling into a 250 feet-deep gorge near Igatpuri hill station, Nashik district. The incident took place when the 45-year-old cricketer lost his balance while trekking in the Western Ghats with his friends.

A police officer from Igatpuri Police Station informed on September 2: “His body was found at around 10 am on Wednesday. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.”

Gawli had gone trekking with some of his friends on the evening of September 1. Some reports have suggested the cricketer lost his balance and fell to his death while taking a selfie.

Gawli was the assistant coach of the Maharashtra cricket team and was serving as the fitness trainer of the U23 team. He has won two first-class matches for Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)