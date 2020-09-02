172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-maharashtra-ranji-player-shekhar-gawli-dies-after-falling-into-gorge-while-trekking-5790491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli dies after falling into gorge while trekking

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli had gone trekking in the Western Ghats with some of his friends on September 1, when he lost his balance and fell into a 250-feet deep gorge.

Moneycontrol News

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli died on September 1 after falling into a 250 feet-deep gorge near Igatpuri hill station, Nashik district. The incident took place when the 45-year-old cricketer lost his balance while trekking in the Western Ghats with his friends.

A police officer from Igatpuri Police Station informed on September 2: “His body was found at around 10 am on Wednesday. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.”

Gawli had gone trekking with some of his friends on the evening of September 1. Some reports have suggested the cricketer lost his balance and fell to his death while taking a selfie.

Close

Gawli was the assistant coach of the Maharashtra cricket team and was serving as the fitness trainer of the U23 team. He has won two first-class matches for Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:41 pm

tags #cricket #India #Shekhar Gawli

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.