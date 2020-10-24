172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-maharashtra-minister-vinayakdada-patil-dies-6008491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Maharashtra minister Vinayakdada Patil dies

Patil was earlier receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, but was shifted to Nashik some days ago. On Friday, he was admitted to the private hospital in Nashik to get treatment for a kidney ailment, they said.

PTI

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Vinayakdada Patil died at a private hospital in Nashik following a brief illness, his family sources said.

He breathed his last late on Friday night.

He was 77.

Patil, a close associate of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had worked as the Industries, Cultural Affairs, Youth and Sports minister in the state.

He was known for his contribution in the fields of agriculture and forestry and for Jatropha cultivation across the nation.

Renowned Marathi litterateur late V V Shirwadkar, popularly known as ''Kusumagraj'', had given him the title of ''Vanadhipati''.

Patil is survived by two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his grief over the demise of Patil.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister''s Office (CMO) said that Patil, who once held the position of sarpanch, went on to become a minister in Maharashtra. He worked for the welfare of the state and farmers, it said.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 12:40 pm

