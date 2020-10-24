Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for COVID-19, he has said in a tweet.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested COVID-19 positive and in isolation," Fadnavis tweeted.

"Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he added.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!" the former Maharashtra CM, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) now, said in another tweet.

Ahead of the Bihar polls, Fadnavis was appointed as the BJP's in-charge for the Assembly elections there.