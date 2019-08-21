Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur no more, PM Modi pays tribute

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away in the morning on August 21 at a private hospital here after prolonged illness. Gaur (89) passed away due to caridiac arrest, Narmada Hospital Director, Dr Rajesh Sharma, told PTI.

He was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time.

The veteran BJP leader served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005 and represented his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times.

Born on June 2, 1930 at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as MLA.



Shri Babulal Gaur Ji served people for decades. From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our Party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2019

3 months at 289

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Gaur, saying he undertook many efforts to transform the state.