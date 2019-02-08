App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former judge Ranjit Singh files criminal complaint against Sukhbir Badal, Majithia

Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh in his petition quoted several incidents in which he found that Badal and Majithia were making "derogatory statements" against him and the commission.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former judge Ranjit Singh, who headed a panel probing incidents of sacrilege and police firing in Punjab, has filed a criminal complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia for making "false, derogatory and defamatory" statements against him.

The petitioner in his complaint to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, claimed that both Badal and Majithia made "derogatory statements against him with an intention to bring him as well as Commission of Inquiry headed by him into disrepute".

"Thus committing offence punishable in terms of Section 10-A of The Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952", the petition stated.

Under the section 10-A, if anybody was found to be involved in bringing the commission or its member to disrepute with defamatory statements, then this offence can be punishable with six months imprisonment or fine or both.

related news

Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh in his petition quoted several incidents in which he found that Badal and Majithia were making "derogatory statements" against him and the commission.

"It was stated that the chairman of the commission, i.e. the present complainant, was neither a 'Justice' nor a 'Singh'. By saying so, Respondent No 1 (Sukhbir) not only attacked the religious status of the present complainant, but also attacked his status as a former judge of this Hon'ble Court", the petition stated.

"In the same breath, Respondent No 1 went on to claim that the present complainant did not even possess a valid degree of law; and indicated that the present complainant had been long operating on the basis of a fake degree of law," said the petition.

The petitioner also referred an incident in which he said that Badal and Majithia, during a public demonstration, described his inquiry report as "waste paper, deserving to be relegated to the trash bin", it said.

"It may be relevant to state that, as part of the said demonstration(s), Respondents No.1 and 2, placed a pile of paper, purporting it to be the Inquiry Report, on the ground, in the most demeaning manner," petitioner said.

Notably, the Congress government after coming to power in 2017 had set up the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission to probe sacrilege and police firing incidents, including those that took place during previous SAD-BJP regime in 2015. The commission's report was tabled in Punjab Assembly last year.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #India #SAD

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.