Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA extended by 3 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended by three months, officials told news agency PTI.

Mufti was initially put under preventive custody on August 5, 2019, and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6 this year. On April 7 this year, she was shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence.

The J&K administration has also extended the detention of senior National Conference (NC) leader Ali Mohammed Sagar and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madani under the PSA by three months.