Former Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife, and seven others test positive for COVID-19

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren, along with seven other members in their household, have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources have said.

All of them are in home quarantine, they said.

Samples of 29 people in Soren's household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease.

Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be tested for te same on Monday - third time in two months.

Earlier, the chief minister had been tested on two separate occasions - first time after coming in contact with infected cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur, and the second time after 17 employees at his office were diagnosed with the disease.

On Tuesday, state health minister Banna Gupta tested positive for the infection.

The chief minister's wife and several other members at his official residence will also undergo the test on Monday, the sources added.

(With PTI inputs)