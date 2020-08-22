172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-jharkhand-cm-and-jmm-chief-shibu-soren-wife-and-seven-others-test-positive-for-covid-19-5742131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife, and seven others test positive for COVID-19

Samples of 29 people in Shibu Soren's household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease

Moneycontrol News
Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren
Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren, along with seven other members in their household, have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources have said.

All of them are in home quarantine, they said.

Samples of 29 people in Soren's household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease.

Close

Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be tested for te same on Monday - third time in two months.

Earlier, the chief minister had been tested on two separate occasions - first time after coming in contact with infected cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur, and the second time after 17 employees at his office were diagnosed with the disease.

On Tuesday, state health minister Banna Gupta tested positive for the infection.

The chief minister's wife and several other members at his official residence will also undergo the test on Monday, the sources added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 03:10 pm

#coronavirus #India #Jharkhand Mukti Morcha #Shibu Soren

