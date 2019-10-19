App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube joins GoAir in advisory role

According to the source, GoAir wanted to hire him for the position of the CEO, which is lying vacant since March this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Jet Airways chief executive Vinay Dube has joined budget carrier GoAir in an advisory role, a source said on October 19. Dube had quit defunct Jet Airways on May 14, nearly a month after the airline ceased operations due to severe liquidity crisis.

"However, since there is a look-out notice against him from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Jet Airways case, it (the decision) would have got in legal tangle. Therefore, he has joined GoAir in an advisory role," the source told PTI.

Dubey boarded the Wadia group-promoted carrier last week, the source added.

related news

A response is waited on the query sent by PTI on the development.

Lookout circulars were issued against former Jet Airways chairman and then promoter Naresh Goyal and Dube, among others, in late May for alleged financial irregularities at the airline.

The circular is issued against a person directing the immigration authorities to ensure that he or she does not leave India through an airport or seaport.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #GoAir #Jet Airways Crisis #Naresh Goyal #Vinay Dube

