Former Jaipur princess claims she is descendant of Lord Ram

Amid hearings on the Ayodhya Land Dispute Case in the Supreme Court, Diya Kumari, the former princess of Jaipur and BJP MP from Rajsamand, has claimed that she is descendant of Lord Ram.

Armoured with proof of her family’s lineage tracing back to that of Lord Ram’s son, Kumari is ready to produce the evidence in the apex court. She hopes it will help expedite the process of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

While deliberating on the sensitive Ayodhya case, the Supreme Court had enquired on August 10, if anyone from the ‘Raghuvansha’ (Lord Ram’s descendants) is residing in Ayodhya at the moment. Replying to this, the member of Jaipur's erstwhile royal family said that her family descended from Lord Ram’s son Kush and that she is willing to prove the same, reported India Today.

The apex court had raised this query before ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ -- the deity – who is also one of the parties in the land dispute case and is being represented by senior advocate K Parasaran.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had directed the question to Parasaran, when he had claimed that the deity was a “juristic” entity, which is why he was capable of owning land and property.

To this Diya Kumari had reacted saying: “My family is the descendant of Lord Rama. My father was the 309th descendant of Lord Rama. We have documents that prove we descended from Kush, Lord Ram's younger son. We belong to the Kushwaha or the Kachhawa clan. If the Supreme Court wants, we can show the documents pertaining to our lineage.”

She added: “I want the Ram temple to be built at the earliest and if it is required to expedite the process, we can show the documents too.”