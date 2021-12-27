Former Indian Envoy to China, Vikram Misri appointed as Deputy NSA

Vikram Misri (Image: Twitter)

Vikram Misri, the former Indian envoy to China, has been appointed as the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) in the national security council secretariat that took place on December 27. Misri will be directly reporting to NSA Ajit Doval.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 1989 batch, Misri will replace Pankaj Saran who demits his office as Deputy NSA on December 31, 2021. Taking over from Misri is Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India's envoy to China.

The other two deputy NSAs along with Misri are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

Misri took over as India's ambassador to China in November 2018 and since then has played a pivotal role in Ind0-China relations.

During the ongoing tension at Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), he led multiple rounds of dialogue between military commanders and diplomats of the two countries.

Prior to being India's envoy to China, Misri has served as the Indian envoy in Myanmar. He has also served as Ambassador of India to Spain. He has the distinction of serving as Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India, including I.K. Gujral and Dr Manmohan Singh.