Former Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar found dead in Chennai

Former Indian opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar died by suicide, police said on August 16.

According to a senior police official, Chandrasekhar killed himself at his house in Chennai on August 15 due to debts.

The former Indian opener owned a team (VB Kanchi Veerans) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the fourth edition of which concluded on August 15.

The dashing Tamil Nadu right-hander of yesteryears, who was only six days short of his 58th birthday, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4,999 runs in 81 games with a highest score of 237 not out.

A qualified engineer, VB as he was popularly known in cricketing circles, was a member of the state team that won the Ranji Trophy in 1987-'88.

The cricketing fraternity across the country was shocked to learn about Chandrasekhar's passing.

The Indian cricket board condoled his death and posted on its Twitter handle (@BCCI): "BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans."

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said he was shocked to learn about VB's death adding he was a very nice person.

"Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Suresh Raina tweeted.

India and CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his sadness.

"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose. condolences to the family," Harbhajan tweeted.

IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for which Chandrasekhar was director-operations and a selector, condoled the death.