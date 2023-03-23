 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Former IDBI GM conspired with Vijay Mallya over short term loan to Kingfisher Airlines: CBI

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

Vijay Mallya is an accused in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case, which is being probed by the CBI. The Central agency had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special CBI court here.

A senior IDBI Bank official allegedly conspired with businessman Vijay Mallya for sanction and disbursement of loan to the latter's Kingfisher Airlines, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in its supplementary chargesheet filed in a Mumbai court.

Mallya is an accused in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case, which is being probed by the CBI. The Central agency had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special CBI court here.

As per the chargesheet, former IDBI Bank general manager Buddhadev Dasgupta abused his position, conspired with colleagues and Mallya in the matter of sanction and disbursement of short term loan (STL) of Rs 150 crore to Kingfisher Airlines in October 2009.

Along with 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the CBI has added the name of Dasgupta in the supplementary chargesheet filed recently.